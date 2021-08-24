Singapore casinos allowed to resume standing bets: STB

Standing bets are again allowed at table games at Singapore’s two casino complexes since August 19, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) confirmed in an emailed reply to GGRAsia. Since that date, the two properties have also been allowed to loosen capacity limitations at several of their non-gaming attractions.

“Standing bets are allowed at table games, subject to prevailing safe management measures such as 1-metre safe distance between individuals, as well as a maximum of five persons including both seated and standing players, and the dealer,” a STB spokesperson told GGRAsia.

The government department added: “Seating capacity at table games is at a maximum of five persons, including four players and one dealer.”

“Both casinos will continue to implement a minimum of 1-metre safe distancing between individuals and restrict the consumption of food and drinks to the food and beverage establishments within the casino only,” it added.

Singapore is host to two casino resort properties: Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd; and Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Since August 19, the two properties have been allowed to boost guest capacity at a number of their non-gaming attractions to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels, from a previous 25-percent of capacity.

The new capacity cap for the two casino resorts’ non-gaming attractions is “in line with the relaxation of measures at gated attractions across Singapore,” stated the tourism authority. The city-state has concluded a series of community countermeasures regarding Covid-19, that ran from July 22 to August 18, and that were referred to as “Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)”.

The two casino resorts are required to continue to adhere to the requirements of “SG Clean”, which is Singapore’s certification and quality mark for sanitisation and hygiene practices, noted the STB in its reply to GGRAsia.

“The Singapore Tourism Board will also continue to conduct regular checks to ensure that both integrated resorts provide a safe environment for their guests and staff, in line with prevailing safe management measures,” the government body added.