Singapore casinos now request proof of vaccination

Singapore’s two casino resorts have implemented since Wednesday new entry measures for gaming patrons, requesting proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or some other form of stricter control.

Marina Bay Sands casino resort (pictured) said in a message on its website, that its casino is only open to people who are “fully vaccinated, have a valid negative pre-event test result, or have a valid exemption” from such a test, or have proof of recovery from Covid-19. If a customer is accompanied, the total party should have no more than “two persons”, according to the announcement.

The other casino resort in Singapore’s duopoly, Resorts World Sentosa, said on its website, that “in line with the latest Covid-19 regulations, only fully vaccinated persons are permitted to enter the casino” from Wednesday, October 13.

Both resorts have previously reported Covid-19 cases having visited their respective properties.

Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Genting Singapore Ltd, also affirmed that a maximum of two players were allowed simultaneously per gaming table, and that alternate slots and electronic table games machines are being “kept empty”. The property added that acrylic shields were installed at table games, slots and electronic table games machines.

Marina Bay Sands is run by a unit of United States-based casino group Las Vegas Sands Corp, which is also the parent of Macau operator Sands China Ltd.

The Marina Bay Sands statement also reiterated that under safe-distancing measures there were “limitations on the number of patrons in private salons and at each gaming table, while electronic gaming machines and slots will be placed at least one metre [3.3 feet] apart.”

The property added the gaming tables could accept no more than two patrons at once, and only one customer was allowed per slot machine or electronic table game position.

From October 20, Marina Bay Sands will implement the so-called “vaccination-differentiated safe management measures” across the entire property, including the hotel and shopping mall.

On October 9, Singapore’s Ministry of Health had said its “vaccination-differentiated safe management measures” would be expanded.

A requirement for customers to be fully vaccinated – already applied at certain types of food and drink outlet – was to be expanded from Wednesday to places including shopping malls, and “attractions”.

According to a Thursday update from the Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday, 84 percent of Singapore’s population had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and 85 percent had received at least one dose.

Singapore’s two casino resorts have in pre-pandemic times sought to attract foreign tourists.

Starting from late next Monday (October 18), Singapore will admit tourists from the United States. Conditions are that such visitors must pay in advance for a Covid-19 test to be conducted on arrival, and the individual will then be required to isolate either in a hotel or residential address, until they receive a ‘negative’ test result.

That is according to information on the website of the country’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

The move is part of the city-state’s “Vaccinated Travel Lane” programme, which began on September 8, with application to visitors from Brunei and Germany. Late next Monday, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom will be added to the programme, as well as the U.S.

Late on November 14, South Korea will be added to the scheme, according to the immigration authority.