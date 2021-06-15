Singapore eases Covid-19 curbs, casinos to benefit

Casino resorts in Singapore have been allowed to ease measures that were in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19, as the city-state started on Monday (June 14) to allow some opening up economic activity. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said Singapore would gradually reopen and move to what is known locally as phase three (heightened alert), and do so in two steps.

Singapore is host to two casino resorts: Marina Bay Sands (pictured), operated by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp; and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd.

Starting from Monday, operating capacity limits for a number of businesses have increased to 50 percent, from 25 percent. These include attractions, cruises, museums and public libraries.

Hotels have also been able to ease restrictions, including number of people allowed in each hotel. Event sizes have also been increased, and live performances and spectator sports events have been allowed to resume.

In its latest update on Covid-19 related restrictions at the property, Marina Bay Sands removed reference to a condition that only two casino patrons could be seated at any one gaming table. The property currently only states that the casino is now open to people over 21 years of age.

Resorts World Sentosa said in its website that from Monday most of the property’s attractions and hotels would be “operating at revised capacities,” following the easing of restrictions. It stated that its attractions were now “operating at a reduced capacity of 50 percent,” up from a previous 25 percent cap.

Some of the scheme’s attractions – like the Adventure Cove Waterpark – remain closed, at least until June 18, according to the website.

Singapore reported 18 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to the city-state’s health authorities.