Singapore logs 1.3mln visitors in Aug, China top source

The tally of visitor arrivals to Singapore in August fell by 7.8 percent month-on-month, according to the latest monthly statistics published by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Mainland China was – for a second consecutive month - the largest single source of visitor arrivals to the city-state.

Singapore recorded 1.31 million visitor arrivals in August, compared to an aggregate of 1.42 million arrivals in the previous month.

The latest monthly tally took Singapore’s visitor arrivals in the first eight months of this year to 9.01 million, up 204.5 percent year-on-year, but still nearly 30 percent lower than the same period of 2019, when the city-state logged 12.86 million visitor arrivals.

In August, Singapore received 214,490 visitor arrivals from mainland China, down 7.3 percent from July.

Indonesia was the second-ranked source market in August, providing 167,850 visitors to Singapore.

For the first eight months this year, the largest source markets for Singapore were: Indonesia (1.52 million), China (870,010), Malaysia (713,880), India (711,900), and Australia (691,730), according to the tourism board’s latest data.

In August, the average stay for visitors from China was 5.34 days. The average stay for all international visitors was 4.00 days.

Singapore is home to a casino resort duopoly: Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Genting Singapore Ltd; and Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The latter also controls Sands China Ltd, part of a six-operator setup in the Macau casino market.