SJM announces salary increase, to cover 99.5pct of staff

SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, announced on Friday a salary increase for its eligible employees, “in appreciation of their dedication and contributions”.

The company said around “99.5 percent” of its workforce would benefit from the pay rise, which will take effect from April 1.

Employees who joined SJM Resorts before January 1, and that earn a monthly base salary of up to MOP16,000 (US$1,986), will get a monthly increment of MOP600.

Staff with a monthly base salary above MOP16,000 “will receive a 2.5 percent [salary] increment,” said the group.

“SJM is committed to its people and service excellence,” stated the group in its Friday release.

It added: “SJM and its team members will continue to strive for high quality innovative developments, injecting new momentum and vitality into the Macau economy.”

The group operates 13 casinos in Macau, including four self-promoted casinos and nine satellite venues. The company’s largest property is the Grand Lisboa Palace resort (pictured) in Cotai.

Macau’s six casino operators have all announced respective salary increases this month, effective either from March or April.

Earlier this month SJM Resorts separately announced – in common with the other five operators – it would distribute a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, equivalent to one month of salary.