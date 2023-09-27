SJM to support Macau govt revitalise San Ma Lou area

Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd – via its subsidiary SJM Resorts S.A. – is to work to support the city government’s plan to “revitalise” an historic area in Macau’s downtown district, by introducing more tourism-related elements to the area.

The project includes upgrades to several historical buildings in Avenida Almeida Ribeiro, a thoroughfare also known as San Ma Lou, as well as its surrounding areas.

The revamp works are expected to take “around two years” and to be finished either in 2025 or 2026, said on Wednesday Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, chairman of SJM Holdings (pictured, left), during a press conference to present the project. She said there was not yet a budget for the revitalisation project, as the firm was still in discussions with the relevant government departments and planning was not yet completed.

The revitalisation project includes upgrade works to Piers 14 and 16, two waterfront heritage complexes in the Inner Harbour district, at the nothern end of Avenida Almeida Ribeiro. The historical buildings are adjacent to casino resort Ponte 16, a joint venture between SJM Holdings and Hong Kong-listed Success Universe Group Ltd.

Ms Ho said Success Universe had already agreed to “collaborate” in the overall revitalisation project.

Piers 14 and 16 are to feature elements related to maritime tourism, according to information disclosed during Wednesday’s press conference, also attended by Macau’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U (pictured, right).

As previously announced, SJM Holdings additionally plans to bring back its floating palace casino, another icon of the old Macau. It will be converted to include a gallery-like facility exhibiting a range of vintage gaming equipment. According to Ms Ho, the floating palace casino will be docked at Pier 14.

In Avenida Almeida Ribeiro, SJM Holdings is to revamp an existing community centre by adding “specialty” retail elements to it in partnership with local small- and medium-sized enterprises, Ms Ho said.

The casino operator also plans to host fairs and other events promoting the arts and gastronomy, at two squares in the vicinity of Avenida Almeida Ribeiro.

The Macau government has asked each of the city’s six casino concessionaires to promote “community tourism” in Macau’s older neighbourhoods – many of which traditionally have received few tourists – as part of the gaming firms’ non-gaming commitments for their 10-year concessions that began in January.

MGM China Holdings Ltd is helping in Macau’s Barra district, according to a briefing earlier this month. Wynn Macau Ltd is to support the government’s pedestrianisation of Rua da Felicidade, in the old town.

Casino group Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd will take on responsibility for some new tourism and leisure elements at two waterfront sites on Macau peninsula: Pier 23 and Pier 25 within the Inner Harbour district. The group will additionally help out at the Mount Fortress, also on the peninsula.

Secretary Ao Ieong said during Wednesday’s press conference that the revitalisation projects involving respectively Sands China Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd would later be unveiled publicly.

Ms Ao Ieong said Sands China had been tasked with revitalising the site of the old Iec Long Factory in Taipa, while Galaxy Entertainment would support the revitalisation of the old Lai Chi Vun shipyard complex in Coloane.