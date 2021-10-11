SJM’s Casino Oceanus reopens after clean, Covid checks

Casino Oceanus (pictured), a self-promoted venue of Macau gaming operator SJM Holdings Ltd, reopened on Saturday (October 9) following a four-day closure that included cleaning work as a Covid-19 precaution, according to a Monday corporate release.

Casino Oceanus suspended operation on October 5. It coincided with news that a patient infected with Covid-19 had gambled at the property on September 28, September 30, and October 2, prior to confirmation of his diagnosis subsequently on October 4.

“Casino Oceanus was reopened on October 9, 2021 after… thorough cleaning and disinfection and upon inspection by the Macau Health Bureau,” stated on Monday SJM Resorts, SA, the SJM Holdings unit that has a Macau gaming concession.

Macau health official, Tai Wa Hou, told local media on Friday that the authorities found no evidence of Covid-19 virus among environmental samples taken from inside Casino Oceanus. Dr Tai was speaking during one of the now-daily media briefings by the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

Casino Oceanus, near Macau’s Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, is next door to Casino Jai Alai, which is also under the licence of SJM Holdings. The latter property has a hotel. Casino Oceanus does not.