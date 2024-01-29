SOFTSWISS Casino Platform launches Tournament Service

SOFTSWISS, an international supplier to the iGaming industry, says its Casino Platform product has introduced a “Tournament Service”, which the company termed “an upgraded version” of its Tournaments tool.

“This update enhances the flexibility and reliability of the previous edition, reinforcing its role in player engagement,” stated the company in a press release.

According to the announcement, the primary goal of the Tournament Service “is to involve players in the gambling experience”. Citing its own research, SOFTSWISS said tournaments had a “notable impact … on critical metrics, including a 10 to 20 percent increase in the ‘Deposit Count’ and a twofold rise in the ‘Deposit Sum’”.

The iGaming supplier said the Tournament Service “is about to introduce a new feature,” called “Network Tournaments”.

“The new functionality will enable operators to seamlessly launch competitions across various projects, improving metrics and optimising costs for participating brands,” stated the firm. “Overall, the Tournament Service contains diverse technical innovations, making it highly adaptable to specific operator needs.”

The update quoted Ivan Barshchou, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, as saying: “The Tournament Service is set to extend operators opportunities in player engagement, one of the toughest challenges for the industry nowadays.”

He added: “The evolution of features into full-fledged services shows the team’s strong commitment to creating valuable and practical solutions.”

In 2022, SOFTSWISS Casino Platform launched a “Team Tournaments” feature. It encourages competition between individual players, and “motivates player engagement”.