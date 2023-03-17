SOFTSWISS Casino Platform marks 10 years with growth

iGaming services provider SOFTSWISS says its Casino Platform marked its 10th anniversary in 2022 with “40 percent client portfolio growth year-on-year”.

Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, was cited in a Thursday press release as saying: “The rapid expansion we have seen from our Casino Platform is a testament to the hard work that everyone has been doing since we went live 10 years ago.”

The executive added: “This year promises to be one of the biggest years in terms of growth as we continue to develop local markets, expand our crypto offering, personalise content and implement social features.”

The group said that since the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform was launched in 2013, it had “seen over 400 successful projects launched to date”.

The release stated that 2022 had been a “breakthrough year” for the Casino Platform product, with 57 new projects launched, and 4.5 million active players.

In 2022, to equip operators with detailed project and player data, the Casino Platform team launched the Event Streaming feature enabling real-time tracking of any kind of casino activity.

Citing what it said was an industry survey, SOFTSWISS said 86 percent of Casino Platform clients were “highly satisfied” with the platform.

Client Yuriy Mogyr, chief commercial officer at RocketPlay Casino, was cited in Thursday’s update as saying: “SOFTSWISS has proven to be a reliable partner… always willing to listen to and understand our needs to offer the best solutions.”

SOFTSWISS supplies a range of software for managing gambling operations. It has more than 1,500 employees, and has bases in respectively, Malta, Poland, Georgia, and Belarus.