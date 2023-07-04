SOFTSWISS exhibiting at SiGMA Asia 2023 in Manila

SOFTSWISS, a provider of software to the online gaming sector, is to exhibit its products at the SiGMA Asia 2023 trade show and conference.

The event is from July 19 to 22, at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila, in the Philippines.

“We eagerly anticipate meetings with existing and potential clients and partners in this new location, fostering meaningful connections and future collaborations,” said Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, as cited in a Tuesday press release from the company.

He added the Asian region was “renowned for its distinctive offerings and cultural nuances, making this event a valuable opportunity for us to showcase our groundbreaking solutions”.

Products the group will show include SOFTWISS Game Aggregator’s recently-launched Tournament Tool to help operators increase player engagement and loyalty.

SOFTSWISS business development managers and regional partners will also share their expertise on – and promote the benefits of and latest updates regarding – the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. It is available for clients as either a “white label casino solution, turnkey casino solution, or crypto casino solution,” noted Tuesday’s update.

SOFTSWISS will demonstrate what it terms the “gamification potential” of its Sportsbook Platform, as well as explain its Jackpot Aggregator, designed to enhance engagement among online casino players. It will also showcase the affiliate-management and tracking capabilities of its Affilka software product.