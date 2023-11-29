SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator powers US$1.7bln in 3Q bets

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says the amount of bets placed in jackpots powered by its Jackpot Aggregator product exceeded EUR1.50 billion (US$1.65 billion) in the third quarter this year.

The third-quarter jackpot bet sum represented a 15.2 percent increase from the preceding quarter, the firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

The iGaming services provider also highlighted a 17.8-percent growth in the number of brands that have chosen the jackpot solution from SOFTSWISS compared to the second quarter 2023.

“By the onset of the fourth quarter, the total number of connected brands surpassed 70, marking a significant result for the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator,” stated the company.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, stated in prepared remarks that the third quarter “marked a significant outcome” for the iGaming services provider.

“We exceeded a jackpot bet sum of EUR1.5 billion, expanded the roster of brands leveraging our product, and successfully integrated with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator,” said Mr Douhin.

He added: “This recent accomplishment has delivered substantial value to our clients and unlocked new possibilities for the industry. Our jackpots are now more accessible than ever.”

In October, SOFTSWISS said its Jackpot Aggregator was expanding its offering with a new type of progressive jackpot, called “Prime Jackpot”