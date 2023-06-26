SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator serving Enchant Affiliates

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator has launched jackpot-campaign coverage for all online casinos within the Enchant Affiliates group, said gaming-industry software provider SOFTSWISS, in a Friday release.

At the time of the announcement, 196 jackpots had already been claimed across all three casinos currently in the Enchant Affiliates network.

Abo Casino, run under a Curaçao licence, was the first Enchant Affiliates brand to utilise such jackpots. Abo’s “Call of Jungle” campaign has a jackpot pool featuring EUR100,000 (about US$109,000) as its top award.

The release said that, due to an encouraging response from that campaign, standalone jackpots were also launched for Enchant Affiliate brands Arlekin Casino and Kakadu Casino, with top prizes of EUR10,000 and EUR7,000, respectively. Those brands are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is said to give the online casinos “the tools necessary to excel in player reactivation, retention and, consequently, achieve steady and continuous growth”.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, was cited as stating: “The Jackpot Aggregator offers extensive and adaptable functionality and launches jackpot campaigns for established and new operators, boosting iGaming business performance.”

Marina Kirik, chief operating officer at Enchant Affiliates, expressed “heartfelt gratitude to the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team for their unwavering support throughout the launch of the jackpot campaigns”.

Friday’s statement said the Enchant Affiliates casino brands were part of the 50-strong roster of brands served by SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.