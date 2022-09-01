SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator ties with Neospin

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, says its Jackpot Aggregator product has expanded its client list via a partnership with online casino Neospin. The collaboration aims to “increase the activity and retention of online casino players” by launching a jackpot campaign, said SOFTSWISS in a Wednesday press release.

Neospin, an online casino that is one of the Alpha Affiliates brands, is owned and operated by Hollycorn NV, a company registered and established in Curaçao.

SOFTSWISS’ Jackpot Aggregator launched – within a month of signing an agreement on the matter – a jackpot campaign for Neospin, developing the jackpot “front-end design” and terms, said the statement.

The release quoted Aliaksei Douhin, head of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, as saying that “with just under a year on the market,” the Jackpot Aggregator “has already gained recognition by the iGaming community, as is proven by client feedback.”

He added: “This jackpot campaign for Neospin … was implemented quickly, which indicates our development.”

The company’s Jackpot Aggregator product was inaugurated in October 2021, and is described as an iGaming business tool for player acquisition, engagement, and retention.

SOFTSWISS said additionally that the partnership with its Jackpot Aggregator could open up “new opportunities” for Alpha Affiliates brands. Alpha Affiliates represents a range of online casinos.

In July, SOFTSWISS stated its research indicated businesses using its Jackpot Aggregator product found almost 50 percent of players joining the resulting jackpot campaigns increased their average bet sum.