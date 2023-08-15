SOFTSWISS says Game Aggregator client satisfaction 93pct

Among current clients of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, 93 percent proclaim themselves satisfied with the platform, with 53 percent of the respondents giving “highly positive” feedback, rating it between 9 and 10 points out of 10, said SOFTSWISS in a press release.

In the previous year’s findings, the highest ratings were provided by 37 percent of the respondents, said SOFTSWISS, a software provider to online gaming brands.

The “difference in the share of completely satisfied clients in 2022 and 2023 proves that we know how to handle feedback well,” said Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, in comments cited in the announcement carrying Friday’s date.

SOFTSWISS stated the survey was by Kantar, a data analysis and consulting agency.

In terms of overall service satisfaction with SOFTSWISS services, those surveyed rated it at 8.6 of 10 points in 2023 against 7.9 points in 2022, added the brand.

In an August 3 press release, SOFTSWISS said its Game Aggregator had as of July passed EUR10.00-billion (currently US$10.95-billion) mark in terms of total bets “across all projects” it serves.