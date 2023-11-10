SOFTSWISS Sportsbook 3Q GGR up 523pct y-o-y

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook saw a 438-percent year-on-year rise in the number of bets in the third quarter, and gross gaming revenue (GGR) up 523 percent from the prior-year period.

“These remarkable results are a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to innovation demonstrated by my colleagues at the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook and other product teams,” Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, was cited as saying in a Thursday update.

SOFTSWISS, a provider of software and platform services to the online gaming and sports betting sectors, noted also that recently its Sportsbook had made a “huge step towards new regulated markets, obtaining vital GLI-33 certification”. That was a reference to Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), a gaming testing and compliance consultancy.

Mr Kamenetskyi observed in the quarterly review there had been a “gradual increase” in the share of “combo bets”.

He stated: “It is a favourable sign for operators, given that the likelihood of winning a combo bet is lower than that of a single one.”

In the three months to September 30, SOFTSWISS Sportsbook also saw 80 percent of its third-quarter bets made via mobile device, a 15 percentage points rise on the same period of 2022.

“The growing trend of players opting for mobile phones for betting underscores a strategic shift driven by the inherent convenience these devices offer, especially in live betting scenarios,” stated SOFTSWISS.