SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, Game Aggregator integration live

SOFTSWISS says its customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of its Sportsbook and Game Aggregator products simultaneously, after the two went live with cross-product integration.

“Integrating the Sportsbook platform with the Game Aggregator is a major step along the path to a ‘one-stop shop’ outside the SOFTSWISS Casino platform,” said Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as cited in a Tuesday press release. The move was in response to “industry demand”, said the announcement.

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, noted that the integration meant its customers would not themselves need to integrate and manage a second application programming interface (API).

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, was quoted in Tuesday’s press release as saying the company had also planned the launch of an integration linking the Sportsbook and the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator product.

SOFTSWISS says it will present a version of the latter integration at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022, an iGaming and sports betting industry event due to be held from September 20 to September 22.