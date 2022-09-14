 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, Game Aggregator integration live

Sep 14, 2022 iGaming, Latest News  

SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, Game Aggregator integration live

SOFTSWISS says its customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of its Sportsbook and Game Aggregator products simultaneously, after the two went live with cross-product integration.

“Integrating the Sportsbook platform with the Game Aggregator is a major step along the path to a ‘one-stop shop’ outside the SOFTSWISS Casino platform,” said Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as cited in a Tuesday press release. The move was in response to “industry demand”, said the announcement.

SOFTSWISS, a software provider for online casinos and bookmakers, noted that the integration meant its customers would not themselves need to integrate and manage a second application programming interface (API).

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, was quoted in Tuesday’s press release as saying the company had also planned the launch of an integration linking the Sportsbook and the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator product.

SOFTSWISS says it will present a version of the latter integration at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022, an iGaming and sports betting industry event due to be held from September 20 to September 22.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Firm linked to Genting boss Lim bids in Macau tender

Firm linked to Genting boss Lim bids in Macau tender

Sep 14, 2022  

A Macau-registered company linked to Malaysian gambling entrepreneur Lim Kok Thay, head of the Genting casino brand, has submitted a proposal in Macau’s public tender for new 10-year gaming...
Read More
6 existing Macau casino ops submit tender bids by deadline

6 existing Macau casino ops submit tender bids by deadline

Sep 14, 2022  

Lawrence Ho present as Melco submits Macau tender bid

Lawrence Ho present as Melco submits Macau tender bid

Sep 14, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”The [Bell] report is, quite frankly, shocking. It provides evidence of an extensive compliance breakdown in key areas of The Star’s business”

Philip Crawford
Chief Commissioner of the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission