SOFTSWISS Tournament Tool off to a strong start: firm

SOFTSWISS, an international supplier to the iGaming industry, says its Game Aggregator’s new Tournament Tool “is off to a strong start with its first set of tournaments”. The new function showed “outstanding results in online casinos” and received “enthusiastic participation from players worldwide,” stated the company in a Wednesday press release.

SOFTSWISS said in February that Game Aggregator started offering the Tournament Tool to its industry partners. It enables creation and management of player tournaments utilising the games and game providers that are available to clients of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

The iGaming provider said the new tool allows operators to create “engaging and customisable tournaments” that help “drive their retention rates and increase casino revenue streams”.

To start a campaign via the Tournament Tool – a process requiring only 30 minutes of work – the operator concerned doesn’t need to seek approval from the game provider, according to a previous announcement from SOFTSWISS.

The tool allows operators to run campaigns with “flexible and easy setup configurations and the possibility to include any casino game in a tournament”. It also offers five winner-selection strategies: highest multiplier; total win amount; sum of all multipliers, the total spin number; and the total bet amount.

“At SOFTSWISS, we understand that players are looking for engaging and immersive experiences. With the Tournament Tool, we can deliver that while helping our clients achieve their business goals,” stated Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, as cited in Wednesday’s update.

She added: “We already can see that the tool’s flexibility and extended functionality help our clients stand out in the competitive iGaming industry.”

The firm said Game Aggregator would continue to develop its Tournament Tool in order to “diversify the use of its ever-growing game portfolio,” which includes over 16,000 games from more than 185 providers.