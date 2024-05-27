Solaire North opens in Quezon, vows to further boost tourism

Solaire Resort North, a new casino complex developed by Philippines-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corp, opened on Saturday at Vertis, Quezon City, north of Metro Manila. The US$1.0-billion property features 526 rooms and suites, and its casino offers 2,669 electronic gaming machines and 163 tables across four levels, according to the firm.

Bloomberry’s chairman and chief executive, Enrique Razon (pictured, third from the right), said at the opening ceremony that the new property would “elevate the entertainment experience” in Quezon City, as it seeks to become a “destination resort of choice” for locals and foreigners alike.

The country’s President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (pictured, centre) and the chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), Alejandro Tengco (pictured, second from the left), officiated at the inauguration.

Bloomberry’s first Philippine property – Solaire Resort & Casino, at Entertainment City, Manila – opened in 2013. The company also runs the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Jeju, South Korea.

At the inauguration of Solaire Resort North, President Marcos Jr. said the nation’s government was committed to elevating the Philippines as a top destination for tourism, reported the official Philippine News Agency.

“We have slowly started to witness how hotels, restaurants, recreational amenities and tourist spots have slowly but surely risen to the challenge of travel resurgence, welcoming 5.45 million inbound tourists in 2023. This is more than double the 2.65 million visitors recorded in 2022,” Mr Marcos stated.

He added: “I am certain that Solaire Resort North is with us in our desire to capitalise in this strength further to improve our position in the global hospitality sector.”

In his speech at the inauguration, the head of Pagcor said the opening of Solaire Resort North marked “a new era not only for the Philippine gaming industry but also for the tourism industry”.

Mr Tengco stated that the regulator would continue to work to create additional chances to “provide more jobs and better opportunities” for Filipinos, “especially those in the tourism and leisure industries”.

Bloomberry’s Mr Razon said in April that he expected Solaire Resort North to be “fully ramped up” by 2026.

Maybank Securities Inc said in a March memo that Solaire Resort North had the potential to supply 9 percent of Bloomberry’s 2024 gross gaming revenue, and 14 percent of the 2025 annual total as the property ramped business.

All officials and employees of the Quezon City government are prohibited from entering the casino at Solaire Resort North, according to the city’s mayor, Josefina Belmonte. The ban covers circa 19,000 employees, she said last week.