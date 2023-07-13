 

Jul 13, 2023 Industry Talk, Latest News, Philippines  

Solaire Resort North to hire circa 4,200 staff: report

Solaire Resort North, the second Philippine casino complex being developed by Bloomberry Resorts Corp, will need about 4,200 workers, the promoter was cited by local media as saying on Wednesday, at a recruitment event in Quezon City, the home of the new project.

Donato Almeda, Bloomberry vice chairman of corporate and regulatory affairs, was quoted by ABS-CBN News as saying the event was a “proactive move to engage potential talents, create awareness, and foster relationships with our future employees”.

The property at Vertis North in Quezon City is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Bloomberry has been developing Solaire Resort North in a central business district of Quezon since mid-2019, but construction was hindered during the Covid-19 pandemic. The property will feature a hotel tower with up to 550 rooms and a gaming area with up to 200 gaming tables and as many as 3,000 slot machines, according to previous information from the company.

The group’s first and flagship property is Solaire Resort and Casino, at Entertainment City in Manila.

Bloomberry also has plans for a coastal casino resort at Paniman, in Cavite, about 66 kilometres (41 miles) southwest of Metro Manila.

