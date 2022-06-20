Some non-gaming at Macau resorts shut, hotels running

Most restaurants at Macau gaming resorts are temporarily closed, with a few offering only takeaway service, according to notices posted on the venues’ respective websites. Some of the venues mention the Macau government’s steps to counter the city’s latest Covid-19 outbreak, announced on Sunday.

Those Macau casino resort hotels that had been accessible to the public prior to Sunday’s alert, all apparently continue to be available for current bookings. In some cases, nightly prices appeared to be heavily discounted. A Palace King Room at Wynn Palace was available for Tuesday night, for circa MOP1,000 (US$127), when GGRAsia checked at Monday lunchtime.

In a Monday memo titled “Here we go again,” referring to the Covid-19 outbreak in Macau – the first since October last year – brokerage Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd stated visitor volume to the city “will be severely limited, perhaps being almost completely blocked, and revenues are set to plummet close to zero for at least the next week, and quite likely several weeks.”

Analysts Vitaly Umansky, Louis Li and Shirley Yang added: “Gross gaming revenue will be severely impacted in both June and July,” even though the brokerage noted that for now the Macau government had no plans to close the city’s casinos.

Most restaurants at Sands China Ltd’s the Venetian Macao were shut for now, with a few outlets still offering takeway food.

But swimming pools, children’s play facilities and the resort’s signature gondola rides were all temporarily out of action.

“Shoppes at Venetian, Shoppes at Four Seasons, Shoppes at Londoner and Shoppes at Parisian are open from Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm; Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am,” said the group in a message on its Venetian Macao website. “Individual store trading hours may vary,” it added.

Most shops open

Galaxy Macau, the Cotai flagship of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, next door to the Venetian Macao, said on its website that its Grand Resort deck – including its wave pool – was also temporarily shut until further notice. So were entertainment facilities. The property’s hotels remain open.

The resort added that its on-site shopping mall – the Promenade Shops – was “operating as normal,” but added “the operating hours of the individual shops may vary”.

City of Dreams Macau, promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, sees its already-running hotels continuing operations. But its hotel pools, and its children’s play facilities are out of action. Most restaurants were shuttered, with a few available for takeout service.

MGM Cotai, run by MGM China Holdings Ltd, said on its website: “In compliance with the Macau SAR government pandemic prevention and control, restaurants are suspended for dine-in and limit[ed] for takeaway service.”

It added: “Outdoor and spa facilities, and some of the retail stores are closed until further notice.”

The group had a similar announcement for facilities at its MGM Macau property on the city’s peninsula.

Wynn Palace, the Cotai resort of Wynn Macau Ltd, said on its website: “We have adjusted the operating hours of – or closed – certain parts of our facilities.” They included the temporary shuttering of most restaurants and food outlets; but with a couple available for takeout.

The resort’s signature lake-crossing gondola ride – SkyCab – is also out of action; although the fountain display at the lake is still in operation from 12 noon to midnight, daily.

Restaurants at Wynn Macau, on the city’s peninsula, are also mostly suspended. That venue’s “Performance Lake” normally featuring music and lights, is also suspended.

At Grand Lisboa Palace, the newest freshly-built Cotai resort, from SJM Holdings Ltd, said on its website, that to “comply” with “epidemic prevention and control policies by the Macau SAR government,” it had “enacted special arrangements for our services and facilities.”

Some shops in its mall are “temporarily closed until June 22,” while others remain open daily. Most food outlets are shut for now, with a few offering takeaway meals. All swimming pools are shut there.

The group’s downtown flagship, Grand Lisboa, also sees many of its restaurants shuttered temporarily.