Spectra outdoor show back at MBS after more than 2 years

Spectra, an outdoor light show and water display (pictured in a file image) presented by the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort in Singapore, has returned as a nightly event after more than a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Thursday press release from the property confirmed the fact.

“After a two-year pandemic pause, Marina Bay Sands is thrilled to be bringing back Spectra,” said Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands’ chief operating officer, as cited in the announcement.

He added the move was a “promising step forward in our commitment to rejuvenating the integrated resort’s slate of entertainment offerings for both Singaporeans and international visitors”.

Spectra launched in 2017, and had entertained a million spectators prior to its suspension in February 2020, stated the resort.

Robert Goldstein, chairman and chief executive of the casino property’s parent, Las Vegas Sands Corp, had said on the group’s first quarter earnings call on April 27, that “Singapore is back”, in terms of “upward” month-on-month performance trends at Marina Bay Sands.

Singapore had said that with effect from April 26, it was withdrawing for fully-vaccinated visitors, its previous Covid-19 test requirements. On-arrival tests have been waived since April 1, as the city-state has been seeking to return as far as possible, to a pre-Covid way of life.