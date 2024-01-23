Star appoints Daniel Finch as CEO of Brisbane operations

Australian casino operator The Star Entertainment Group Ltd has appointed Daniel Finch as chief executive of its Brisbane, Queensland, operations, pending all necessary regulatory approvals. Mr Finch is expected to start his role in mid-February 2024, and will report to the group CEO and managing director, Robbie Cooke, stated the company in a Tuesday filing.

The Star is part of the consortium developing the Wharf Brisbane scheme (pictured) in that city. The other partners in the privately-owned Destination Brisbane Consortium are two Hong Kong-based companies: Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd, and Far East Consortium International Ltd.

The Queen’s Wharf project has faced a number of delays, with the promoters now expecting it will open in April this year.

The Star currently operates two Queensland casinos: The Treasury Brisbane, and The Star Gold Coast.

The company’s casino licences in Queensland have been suspended, and its properties there placed under state-government supervision. The Queensland regulator has also extended the terms of the independent manager it appointed. It said that would give The Star Entertainment more time to undertake necessary remediation steps in the way it runs its business.

According to Tuesday’s filing, Mr Finch takes on the role after nine years as managing director at online travel company Expedia Australia. He is described as having more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector, including “key executive positions” with major hotel groups, with responsibilities across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Asia region.

“I’m delighted to welcome Daniel to the team as part of our organisational restructure. We will have a CEO in each of our venues in Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane,” said group CEO Mr Cooke, as cited in the filing, referring firstly to the group’s casino property in New South Wales.

Mr Cooke said Mr Finch would add “exceptional leadership capability” to The Star.

“His experience in launching new hotels is also a considerable asset as we prepare to open The Star Brisbane and the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane precinct – a transformative development almost 10 years in the making,” he added.

The announcement also quoted Mr Finch as saying that the opening of The Star Brisbane will be a “significant” milestone for Queensland.

“A major priority will be to build trust and reputation with guests, patrons, stakeholders and the local community. This will create the foundation that will set The Star up for sustainable long-term growth and success,” added the executive.