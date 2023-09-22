Strong Macau hotel bookings for autumn Golden Week

A number of hotel properties at Macau casino resorts has already sold all or most of the rooms that are available on the open market, for most nights of the upcoming autumn Golden Week holiday period. That is according to GGRAsia’s checks of the hotels’ respective official booking engines.

As of Thursday, 22 hotels associated with Macau casino complexes had seen their standard rooms for two adults, sold out for at least three nights out of this year’s eight-day festivities.

The robust advance bookings particularly for the five-star tier, could bode well for casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) during the festivities, suggested several industry experts in separate comments to GGRAsia.

Autumn Golden Week this year is inclusive of the lunar calendar-based Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 29, as well as China’s National Day on October 1.

The 22 casino sector-related hotels sold out for standard accommodation include: Grand Lisboa, a Macau peninsula property promoted by SJM Holdings Ltd, and the Palazzo Versace hotel that is housed inside the company’s Cotai gaming resort, Grand Lisboa Palace; as well as the hotels at MGM Macau and MGM Cotai, promoted by MGM China Holdings Ltd.

Also out of publicly-available rooms are Wynn Macau and Wynn Cotai, promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd; as well as the hotel towers Nüwa and Morpheus Hotel at City of Dreams Macau, and Epic Tower at Studio City, both Cotai gaming complexes promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

The others with no rooms available for most of the nights are: Galaxy Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, and JW Marriott Hotel Macau at the Galaxy Macau complex, as well as the freshly-launched Raffles at Galaxy Macau that is part of the complex’s Phase 3. All those hotels are promoted by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Standard accommodation has also been exhausted at The Venetian Macao, Parisian Macao, The Londoner Macao Hotel, the Londoner Court, Conrad Macao, and Four Seasons Hotel Macao Cotai Strip, all promoted by Sands China Ltd.

For the upcoming golden week period, the average nightly rate of the still-available hotel rooms for two people – and that are within casino complexes – mostly range between MOP3,000 (about US$373) to over MOP4,000, not inclusive of taxes and service fees. That is according to the rates quoted via the hotels’ respective booking engines, as of Thursday. The costliest rates quoted, apply to the period September 30 to October 3 inclusive.