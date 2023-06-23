Suitor pulls out of US$1.2bln Miami land sale by Genting

Jun 23, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck, World
The suitor in Genting’s circa US$1.23-billion land sale in Miami, Florida in the United States, has pulled out, said on Thursday a statement on behalf of vendor Genting Malaysia Bhd.
Smart Miami City LLC, a unit of real estate developer Terra Group, had “requested an extension of the exclusivity period and sought amendments to the commercial terms of the sale and purchase agreement,” stated Malaysia-based AmInvestment Bank Bhd, in a filing to Bursa Malaysia made by Genting Malaysia.
“The purchaser’s requests were not granted at this time and hence the purchaser has elected to end its current bid. Nevertheless, the purchaser remains interested in the Miami land,” said the bank.
The filing added: “Genting Malaysia has seen the value of its investment in Miami increase approximately 400 percent in just over a decade and firmly believes in the sustained strength and growth of the Miami market.”
The statement further noted: “Genting Malaysia will review other opportunities to close on the sale of the Miami land as-is while the company continues to enhance its remaining Miami holdings.”
Only last week, shareholders of Genting Malaysia had approved by a majority vote, the sale of Resorts World Miami LLC, a group entity holding the four parcels of land, for a total cash consideration of just under US$1.23 billion.
The four plots have an aggregate area of 673,691 square feet (62,588 sq metres). Genting Malaysia acquired in May 2011 three of the parcels, paying US$246 million. A fourth was bought in May 2017 for US$13 million.
Genting Malaysia operates Resorts World Genting, Malaysia’s only licensed casino property. The group also runs casinos in the United States and in the Bahamas, the United Kingdom, and Egypt.
In early May, the global casino operator said that US$1.0 billion of the Miami land transaction proceeds would be used to fund “future investments, as and when they arise”.
Genting Malaysia has for some time been identified as a likely suitor for a downstate casino licence in New York. The New York State Gaming Commission in January launched a request for applications (RFA) process for three downstate New York gaming licences.
Jun 16, 2023
Jun 12, 2023
Jun 23, 2023
Jun 23, 2023
Jun 23, 2023Veteran VIP gambling trade representative Kwok Chi Chung has confirmed to GGRAsia that a Macau-based and -licensed gaming promoter – or ‘junket’ – controlled by him, has...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
3,000
Total number of workers Mohegan Gaming plans to hire for its Inspire Entertainment Resort in South Korea