Synectics in deal for surveillance gear at Solaire North

Synectics Plc, a United Kingdom-based provider of security and surveillance technology (example pictured from company website), says it has a US$3-million contract to supply a surveillance system for “Solaire Metro North, a large new-build casino resort in the Philippines”.

That was a reference to Bloomberry Resorts Corp’s under-construction casino scheme at Quezon City, outside Metro Manila in the Philippines. In its 2022 annual report issued on March 2, Bloomberry refers to the project as “Solaire Resort North”.

Synectics also supplied in 2015 surveillance gear to Bloomberry’s existing Philippine casino complex, Solaire Resort and Casino, in Entertainment City, Manila, the U.K. firm said in a press release on the latest deal.

Synectics added regarding its work for the Quezon City venue, that its “integration partner,” Empire Automation, had been “working closely with the customer to determine the final composition of the solution, including camera selection and coverage.”

The technology supplier added: “This has been completed and the company has now received further purchase orders bringing the value of the project to approximately US$3 million.

“It is expected that this will be delivered in the fourth quarter of the company’s financial year ended 30 November 2023.”

Technology to be supplied for Solaire North “will comprise over 3,000 channels… incorporating its latest-generation recording solution and cameras”, said the technology firm.

Paul Webb, chief executive of Synectics, was cited in its press release as saying: “Whilst casino operations in the region have now largely returned to normal, expected projects across the sector are still experiencing delays. It is heartening that this project is now proceeding, albeit later than previously expected.”

At Bloomberry’s annual meeting for shareholders in late April, Enrique Razon, chairman and CEO, said the launch for Solaire Resort North – also referred to as “Solaire North” – might be later than the currently-targeted first quarter next year.

In the early stages of planning for the scheme, in 2016, a cost of PHP20 billion (US$362.0 million at current exchange rates) had been reported by local media.

Bloomberry also has plans for a coastal casino resort at Paniman, in Cavite, about 66 kilometres (41 miles) southwest of Metro Manila.