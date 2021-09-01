TCS John Huxley systems, product at Grand Lisboa Palace

Sep 01, 2021 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, Macau
Gaming equipment supplier TCS John Huxley Ltd says its systems and products have been selected for use at the Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort in Macau’s Cotai district. The HKD39-billion (US$5.0-billion) property, run by SJM Holdings Ltd, had a first-phase opening on July 30.
TCS John Huxley said in a Tuesday press release that systems supplied for deployment at Grand Lisboa Palace included the firm’s Omni Baccarat Scoreboard System and the TCS Jackpot System. Products supplied by TCS John Huxley for use at Grand Lisboa Palace included its Ora Winning Number Displays, Saturn Roulette Wheels, Blaze Sicbo Tables, Chipper Champ 2 machines and ADR Dice Shakers.
The United Kingdom-based gaming supplier stated it had “worked closely” with SJM Holdings to ensure all the contracted gaming equipment for Grand Lisboa Palace “was produced and installed to the project’s strict brief and schedules”.
Tuesday’s press release quoted Matt Reece, director of table games at Grand Lisboa Palace, praising TCS John Huxley’s “excellent range” of products.
Earlier this year, TCS John Huxley had announced deployment of fresh product at Solaire Resort and Casino and at Okada Manila, two properties located in Manila’s Entertainment City zone.
