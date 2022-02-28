Testing at Macau Border Gate area after visitor had Covid

A woman from the mainland community of Tanzhou, in Guangdong province next door to Macau, who tested ‘positive’ on Monday for Covid-19, had been making regular trips to Macau, the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre said in a Monday afternoon briefing.

As a result, Macau is activating a programme of localised testing for 7,000 people living in any one of 13 buildings around the Macau side of the Border Gate with Zhuhai, where the woman was known to have been active. A further 1,000 people who had been working in or near those buildings must also be tested.

As of Monday’s press briefing, the Macau authorities were yet to decide whether to adjust the city’s entry policy for mainlanders, as Macau was still waiting to finish a risk assessment on the Tanzhou case, said Macau health official Leong Iek Hou.

The Macau authorities are putting particular focus on 28 people known to have had contact with the infected woman, added Ms Leong.

Testing started at 5pm on Monday, and will run until 12pm on Tuesday (March 1).

To be tested are those who on February 25 to February 27 inclusive, were working or living in the relevant places.

Anyone among the 8,000 identified individuals that fails to take a test, will see their Macau digital health code automatically turn to warning ‘yellow’, from the all-clear ‘green’ code.

Ms Leong added during Monday’s briefing, that environmental testing had also been done in the places near the Border Gate, that the woman was known to have visited.

The woman – who was not named during Monday’s update – was showing only very mild symptoms, said Ms Leong.

(Updated 6.30pm, Feb 28)