Tests on Border Gate people all Covid negative: Macau govt

Mar 02, 2022 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

No one was found ‘positive’ for Covid-19 infection after the localised testing (pictured) that started on Monday and finished at noon on Tuesday, involving a cohort of people either living or active near Macau’s Border Gate, said the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre on Tuesday night. The centre added that 7,103 individuals were sampled in the exercise.

The Border Gate is Macau’s boundary checkpoint with the mainland China city of Zhuhai in Guangdong province, and is the most common route for mainland visitors to come to Macau.

The localised checks undertaken by Macau’s health authorities followed a Covid-19 ‘positive’ case reported by the mainland authorities earlier this week. It involved a woman from Tanzhou Town in Guangdong, who made daily trips between the town and Macau via Zhuhai during the period February 24 to February 27 inclusive.

Tanzhou Town, part of Zhongshan city, is only 10 kilometres (6 miles) from Macau and is also very close to Zhuhai.

The Macau authorities have also called for Covid-19 testing to be done no later than March 4 for all the people that crossed the Border Gate boundary during February 25 to February 27 inclusive, as well as those that had been in contact with the Tanzhou confirmed case, said Macau’s Covid-19 response centre.

Meanwhile, Zhuhai’s health authorities said on Wednesday morning that had identified a new local Covid-19 ‘positive’ case. It is said to involve a 24-year-old female worker at a Zhuhai hotel used for quarantine purposes. The woman had been in “close contact” with a previously-confirmed local case, also a fellow employee of the hotel. The latest case was discovered following a screening of the Zhuhai hotel’s staff members.

