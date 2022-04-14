Thai Assembly casino committee feedback in May: report

A National Assembly extraordinary committee tasked with looking into the possibility of legalising casinos in Thailand will report its findings when the House of Representatives – the lower chamber in the National Assembly – sits again next month, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper, citing a committee member it didn’t identify.

The committee, led by deputy transport minister Atirat Ratanasate, was set up in early December. At that time, it was said it might report back in circa 90 days.

Thailand’s capital Bangkok would be an optimal destination for a casino resort if that nation decides to legalise such business, two casino consultants told GGRAsia in commentary in December.

The committee was tasked to look into “moral issues” related to casinos, and what form of legal framework could ensure proper regulation and taxation of casino businesses.

The possible legalisation of casino business has been a controversial subject in the Buddhist kingdom in recent years. Several Southeast Asian nations neighbouring Thailand – namely Cambodia, Laos, and Malaysia – have legal gambling venues.