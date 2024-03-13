Thai committee said to endorse casino legalisation: report

A committee of Thailand’s House of Representatives tasked with conducting a feasibility study on legalising casinos in the country is to submit its report to the nation’s parliament next week, according to the Bangkok Post.

The media outlet said – citing senior Pheu Thai Party figures – that the special committee on casino legalisation had completed its study, which confirms legalisation is a possibility.

The newspaper quoted deputy finance minister, Julapun Amornvivat, who chairs the special House committee, as saying on Tuesday that the committee’s study was completed, and it had comprehensive information on the subject.

If the House adopts the study, it would be forwarded to the cabinet for approval and implementation, the minister repportedly added.

Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party and vice chairman of the special committee, said the panel would wrap up its study on Thursday and propose it to the House next week.

“If this is realised, it could generate huge revenue for the country. What we emphasise is entertainment complexes. Casinos would be a small part of such complexes,” Mr Sorawong was quoted as saying.

In July 2022, the parliamentary committee had submitted a report to the National Assembly, exploring the introduction of casino resorts in Thailand. It recommended the government allowing “entertainment complexes” that include legal casinos, and that they be set up in a number of areas across the country.