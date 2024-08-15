Thai PM pushing casino policy dismissed from office

The Thai-government leader – and one of the most vocal officials in support of Thailand’s push to legalise casino resort business – was on Wednesday dismissed from office by the country’s Constitutional Court.

Srettha Thavisin (pictured in a file photo) was told to step down for appointing to his cabinet a former lawyer who had served a prison sentence, reported multiple media outlets.

Mr Srettha, a real estate entrepreneur representing the Pheu Thai Party, is the fourth Thai premier in 16 years to be removed by a verdict from that court, according to reports.

Daniel Cheng, a casino industry analyst and author who has been covering developments in Thailand, told GGRAsia on Wednesday, in response to our enquiry on whether the sitting Thai prime minister’s departure could disrupt or delay the casino legalisation process: “Some inertia is inevitable, but that’s fine in my view. The gaming legislation was moving much too fast and was at risk of missing the forest for the trees.”

There had been media reports that were casino resort business to be legalised shortly in Thailand, that gaming complexes could open as soon as the year 2030.

Before news of Mr Srettha’s dismissal broke on Wednesday afternoon, the Bangkok Post news outlet had reported that one of the parties in Thailand’s current coalition government had added its voice to the opposition Democrat Party, with concerns about the social and economic value of legalising casino resort business in the kingdom.

Draft legislation, known as the Entertainment Complex Bill, is undergoing a public consultation process until August 18.

According to the draft bill, Thailand’s prime minister, a deputy prime minister and five ministers are due sit on what it termed a “Policy Committee” to steer the country’s casino policy effort.

The high-powered committee’s scope of authority includes determining the number of licences for the casino entertainment complexes and the areas for operating them, as well as recommending the tax rates for casino businesses.