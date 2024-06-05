Thai PM seeks speedy govt reply on casinos plan: report

Jun 05, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
A Thai government spokesman says the country’s Ministry of Finance has been told to accelerate the timetable regarding its study of a proposal to legalise casino business and gaming resorts in that nation.
The Bangkok Post cited Chai Wacharonke as the source of the information, which stated Thailand’s prime minster Srettha Thavisin had told deputy finance minster Julapun Amornvivat to expedite the study. The assessment is taking into consideration a House of Representatives report on the subject voted on by the country’s National Assembly at the end of March and acknowledged by the country’s cabinet on April 9.
That study looked at three aspects: economic, social and cultural impacts of having a casino resort industry in Thailand; business structure and revenue collection; legality and criteria for laws for such a casino industry.
The Bangkok Post said five possible locations had so far been mentioned for such resorts. Two were in the capital, Bangkok, and one each in the country’s Eastern Economic Corridor, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.
