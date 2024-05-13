Thai govt mulls casino size if country opts IRs: report

The gambling area in any Thailand casino resort that might be built should not exceed “5 percent” of the whole project area, reported the Bangkok Post news outlet on Monday, citing the country’s deputy finance minister, Julapun Amornvivat.

The minister was also indicated as saying the gaming-to-non-gaming proportions within what Thai lawmakers refer to as “entertainment centres”, would depend on the “governmental entities” with input to a project.

The report did not make clear if that was a reference to direct investment in projects by the public sector, or the specific government departments that would have a say in the policy and its possible implementation. In other markets, casino complexes with hotels, entertainment arenas and meeting space are typically known as “integrated resorts” (IRs).

Thailand’s cabinet had, on April 9, endorsed a National Assembly committee report on the feasibility of casino resorts in that country, and given the Ministry of Finance 30 days to study whether and how to implement the policy. According to the committee report, each venue would require at least THB100 billion (US$2.75 billion) in investment.

In the Monday media report, Mr Julapun was cited as saying that his ministry requested a “two-week extension” on the study period.

He reiterated the department would be convening with 16 other government agencies to discuss details of the casino resort topic. This included legislation on regulation of casino resort complexes, location of such resorts, the pros and cons of the casino resort projects, and the establishment of a “fund” to mitigate any negative impacts from such gaming resorts.