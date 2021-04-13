Three Manila casinos say still shut despite eased lockdown

Three of the major commercial casino operators in the Philippine capital, Manila, have confirmed in respective online statements, that all operations at the properties remain closed for now, despite the national government easing the quarantine status for Metro Manila.

The Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, decreed on Sunday that Covid-19 countermeasures in Metro Manila would be eased to so-called modified enhanced community quarantine from Monday (April 12) to April 30.

But the government also said that casinos – including the large-scale private-sector resorts in Entertainment City – will remain closed, a step that had coincided with the more restrictive enhanced community quarantine.

Such venues had been shut since late March, the country’s regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), had previously confirmed to GGRAsia.

Okada Manila, a property promoted by a unit of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp, said in a Monday statement posted online: “In solidarity with all efforts to curb the rise of Covid-19 cases, the integrated resort’s property-wide operations will remain temporarily suspended until given clearance by the government to resume.”

City of Dreams Manila, promoted by a unit of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, said in its announcement on the property’s website: “To help combat the rise in Covid-19 cases within Metro Manila, City of Dreams has temporarily closed operations throughout the property until authorised to reopen.”

It added: “Our hotels are not accepting new bookings or extensions until April 30, 2021.”

Solaire Resort and Casino in Entertainment City, promoted by Philippines-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corp, said on its website: “We have temporarily suspended our gaming operations until the… community quarantine is completely lifted or adjusted.”

The property added: “The Shoppes at Solaire and restaurants are also closed for operations.”