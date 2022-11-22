TransAct flags US$10mln order for Epic Edge casino printers

TransAct Technologies Inc, a supplier of slot machine printers, casino-player management software and food-safety management technology, says it has received an order “for more than US$10 million” from a global slot machine manufacturer. TransAct did not name the gaming supplier in its Monday press release.

TransAct said the order was for its “industry leading” Epic Edge (pictured) casino printer.

“These orders… expected to be delivered over the first three quarters of 2023, represent an approximately 300-percent increase in volume for this single global customer over the same period in 2022,” stated the company.

Bart Shuldman, chief executive of TransAct, was quoted in the release saying an “order of this magnitude signals immense confidence” in the firm’s products, and its “ability to deliver them in a timely fashion”.

“We continue to work at ramping our production in anticipation of increased demand, and orders like this serve to validate our actions,” he added. “We are working hard to be able to deliver much-needed printer product and look forward to working with new and existing customers to supply them with our industry leading printers.”

Earlier this month, TransAct said its third-quarter net profit had narrowed by 41.4 percent year-on-year, to about US$528,000, on net sales that rose 67.9 percent, to nearly US$17.9 million.

The firm said last week it had “discovered a criminal cybersecurity incident” impacting its operational and information technology systems. TransAct said at the time that it had “restored certain of its critical operational data and business systems,” but that it was still working “to fully understand the extent and implications” of the incident.