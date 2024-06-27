TransAct installs first Epicentral system in Asia at Macau

Jun 27, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Trends & Tech
TransAct Technologies Inc, a supplier of slot machine printers, casino-player management software and food-safety management technology, has announced the installation of its “Epicentral Promotion and Bonusing” system on 200 games, “across two resorts for a blue-chip casino owner and operator in Macau”.
The company did not identify the resorts in a Wednesday press release. TransAct said the installation opened the possibility for “additional sales opportunities”.
The supplier said that when paired with the firm’s “Epic Edge” and “Epic 950” ticket-in, ticket-out (TITO) printers, the Epicentral Promotion and Bonusing system makes it possible to “print intelligent promotional offers at the slot machine or table-top game while the guest is playing”.
“Epicentral extends time on device, increases player spend, and generates increased customer loyalty – all leading to more revenue for casinos,” stated TransAct.
The announcement quoted John Dillon, chief executive of TransAct, as saying: “Our gaming products are a mainstay of the industry across the world, and I am pleased to announce that two more casinos are joining the Epicentral ecosystem.”
He added: “Epicentral gives casino floor managers a powerful tool for visibility into each player, as well as the ability to reward their top players, all in real time.”
In May, TransAct reported first-quarter net sales of just under US$10.7 million, down 52.0 percent from the prior-year period.
Earlier this month the company said its board had formed an independent committee to consider a “full range of strategic, operational, and financial alternatives” for it business.
