Uplatform displays sportsbook capacity on trade show circuit

Uplatform, a service provider for sports betting and online casino operators, demonstrated the capabilities of its sportsbook and its capacity to cater to Asian-consumer preferences at the recent SiGMA Asia 2023 trade show in the Philippine capital Manila.

Uplatform said in a press release that its sportsbook platform offers more than 200 sports, including ones involving “Asian championships and amateur leagues”.

The product is said to be able to offer 1.5 million pre-match and live events worldwide. It has capability to process Asian handicap bets, and odds formats favoured in particular for national or regional markets in Asia.

The brand also displayed at SiGMA Asia its casino-related portfolio, including popular games and capacity to offer localised live dealers for such games.

Maria Bashkevich, Uplatform’s head of marketing, was cited as saying the brand was “grateful” for the chance to connect with others in the industry at the event.

Her colleague Sam Lau, sales manager at Uplatform, said in the run up to SiGMA Asia 2023, that a number of large Asian jurisdictions is “poised to emerge as some of the most enthusiastic betting nations” in terms of iGaming content “in the coming years”.

Uplatform will be showing its products at the Australasian Gaming Expo in Sydney, Australia, from August 15 to 17, according to information on the firm’s website.