Uplatform at SiGMA Asia as seeks to expand in region

A number of large Asian jurisdictions is “poised to emerge as some of the most enthusiastic betting nations” in terms of iGaming content “in the coming years,” says Sam Lau, sales manager at Uplatform.

His comments were about the brand’s upcoming attendance at the SiGMA Asia trade show and conference for the online gaming sector. It will be held at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila, in the Philippines, from July 19 to July 22 inclusive.

Uplatform is a sports betting and online casino operating platform, and it also exhibited at the recent Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore.

At SiGMA Asia, Uplatform will feature its newly-launched casino aggregator, said to bring bring together a “diverse range of casino games from various providers”.

Uplatform will also showcase its Sportsbook iframe. It is said to help operators meet the growing demand for sports betting in the Asian market. “From football to cricket and basketball, operators can offer a wide range of sports options to cater to the preferences of Asian bettors,” said Mr Lau.

Mr Lau added in the comments submitted to GGRAsia, that one of the “significant challenges” for iGaming operators in Asia was “navigating the complex legal landscape and effectively promoting their brands”.

He noted: “It is crucial for operators to stay vigilant and keep up with the evolving rules and regulations in the Asian market to ensure successful operations and compliance.”

The Uplatform sales manager also suggested there was a need for regulators to “recognise the demand from both businesses and players for transparent regulation and work towards establishing a regulatory framework that addresses the unique characteristics of the iGaming industry in Asia”.

“By closely monitoring the legal landscape and fostering open communication between operators and regulators, then “challenges can be overcome, allowing for a more robust and regulated iGaming environment in Asia,” suggested Uplatform’s Mr Lau.

He also asserted it was “crucial” to understand the appeal of area-specific games. “Catering to the preferences of Asian players can help attract and retain a loyal player base,” stated the Uplatform sales manager.

He also observed that the preference for live-dealer games “over purely online casinos” was “prominent in Asia”.

Mr Lau stated: “To cater to this preference, operators should focus on providing high-quality live-dealer experiences with professional and engaging dealers. Investing in the infrastructure and technology required for seamless live streaming and interactive gameplay can enhance the overall player experience.”