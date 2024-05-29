Uplatform pledge to regionalisation on show at SiGMA Asia

Online gaming services provider Uplatform says it remains committed to “regionalisation”, as it provides “tailored content and localisation tools” for the Asian market, which it will display at the upcoming SiGMA Asia event.

SiGMA Asia 2024, a trade exhibition and conference for the online gaming sector, will be held from June 3 to June 5 inclusive, at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila.

“Our focus will be on showcasing our comprehensive suite of solutions, diverse iGaming content portfolio; including casino and sportsbook offerings, and cutting-edge technological advancements, all adapted to meet the unique preferences and needs of the Asian region,” stated the company in a press release.

The SiGMA Asia event “is a key opportunity to build connections and introduce the latest offerings designed specifically for the Asian market,” added the firm.

Uplatform said it will display its latest innovations at the trade show, “meticulously crafted to maintain a leading edge in the industry”.

“Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions finely tuned to the ever-evolving demands of the Asian iGaming sector, Uplatform stands ready to cater to myriad preferences,” said the iGaming provider.

The company said its offering provides “support for multiple languages to diverse odds formats and specialised Asian perspectives”.

“With various payment options, including local and alternative methods, convenience for users across the region is paramount,” it added.