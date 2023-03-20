US$165mln syndicated loan for Hann Reserve, says promoter

Hann Philippines Inc said in a social media posting that it had signed a PHP9-billion (US$164.6-million) syndicated term loan agreement with Asia United Bank Corp and Union Bank of the Philippines Inc, “for the ongoing development of Hann Reserve”.

The posting carried photographs (see image) of Friday’s signing session to mark the deal.

Hann Reserve is a project on land at Clark in the Philippines, close to Hann Philippines’ gaming and leisure complex Hann Casino Resort, at Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

The social media posting said, regarding Hann Reserve: “The master planned mixed-use integrated lifestyle resort in New Clark City will feature world-class facilities, including a Banyan Tree luxury hotel, an 18-hole mountain golf course by Nicklaus Design and more luxury hotels from global brands like Angsana, Sofitel, and Emblems by Accor and The Luxury Collection and The Westin under the Marriott International portfolio.”

In November last year, an entity linked to the Hann group told GGRAsia that the “initial ballpark figure” for the cost of Hann Reserve’s Phase 1 and Phase 2 was US$800 million.

Phase 1 will be the Nicklaus Design golf course due in 2025, and a hotel under the Accor SA brand Banyan Tree, due in 2026, the Hann side added at the time.