Various govt agencies to mull Thai casino legalisation: report

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance will lead 16 other government agencies in a study on the feasibility of legalising casino resorts in that nation. The agencies will examine whether and how to implement such a policy step, reported The Nation newspaper, citing an unidentified source.

According to the media outlet, the source referred to an “urgent letter” issued by the secretariat of the country’s cabinet on Monday.

The letter, it added, stated that the Ministry of Finance should work with the other government bodies, and submit a recommendation to the country’s cabinet within 30 days, a time frame that had previously been mentioned in the national media.

The latest report said other ministries involved are: Tourism and Sports; Social Development and Human Security; Higher Education, Science Research and Innovation; Agriculture and Cooperatives; Transport; Interior; Justice; Labour; Culture; Education; Public Health; and Industry.

Also said to be collaborating in the effort are: the Office of the Council of State; the National Economic and Social Development Council; the National Office of Buddhism; and the Royal Thai Police.

On April 9, Thailand’s cabinet endorsed a National Assembly committee report on the feasibility of casino resorts in the country.

The report – prepared by a parliamentary committee chaired by Julapun Amornvivat, Deputy Finance Minister – had received endorsement in late March from the parliament’s lower chamber, the House of Representatives.

According to the committee report, each entertainment centre would require at least THB100 billion (US$2.75 billion) in investment.

A recent report from Maybank Investment Bank Bhd stated: “It is envisioned that licences will be awarded in phases, and up to eight entertainment centres will be built.”

According to The Nation, if the cabinet decides to move forward with the plan, a policy-level committee will be established to supervise it, and it will be chaired by the nation’s prime minister.

An administration-level committee will then be formed, comprised of ministers and executives from related agencies to consider specific aspects of the plan, it added.