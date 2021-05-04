Veteran executive Walter Bugno resigns from IGT: firm

Walter Bugno, executive vice president of new business and strategic initiatives at International Game Technology Plc (IGT), has resigned from the firm “to pursue a new professional opportunity”. The announcement was made by the casino and lottery technology provider in a press release published on Monday.

Mr Bugno (pictured in a file photo) will continue in his current position until May 14, the announcement added.

IGT had announced in mid-2020 that Mr Bugno was taking on a new role, leading the firm’s “new business and strategic initiatives” group. Prior to the organisational reshuffle, Mr Bugno was chief executive, International, at IGT.

In comments in Monday’s press release, IGT CEO Marco Sala thanked Mr Bugno for “his accomplishments over the course of more than 10 years of senior leadership” at the firm.

Mr Sala added: “His efforts have made meaningful contributions to the strength of our global leadership.”

Following Mr. Bugno’s departure, IGT responsibilities under ‘new business’ will be divided among the global lottery and global gaming business units, the firm said .

It added that responsibilities for strategic initiatives would be “assumed by the IGT strategy and corporate development support function”.

The press release did not provide further detail about Mr Bugno’s new path.

On March 2, IGT announced a fourth-quarter and full-year net loss, the latter amounting to just under US$898.0 million, up from 2019’s net loss of US$19.0 million.