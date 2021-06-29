Vietnam may extend pilot on locals casino betting says report

Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance has proposed to extend to 2024 the pilot scheme that allows economically-qualified Vietnamese locals to gamble at selected domestic casinos, reported Báo Pháp luật Việt Nam, a state-run news outlet for the country’s legal sector. The number of venues allowed under the scheme however will not be expanded, added the report.

The pilot scheme had been decreed in 2017, but was only activated in 2019.

According to the outlet, the three-year trial scheme had originally been due for review next year. The media report said – citing the ministry – that the extension to 2024 was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has affected domestic leisure activities in the country, as well as curtailing the inbound tourism trade from overseas.

Only two casino projects in Vietnam are currently part of the local-play pilot. One is Corona Resort and Casino – on the southern resort island of Phu Quoc – which opened in January 2019. Its launch activated the start of the pilot scheme.

The other venue permitted to cater to locals is the yet-to-open Van Don scheme, in Quang Ninh province, being promoted by Vietnamese firm Sun Group.

The proposal by the Ministry of Finance to extend the locals-play pilot scheme must be reviewed by the country’s prime minister and the Politburo, according to the Monday report of Báo Pháp luật Việt Nam.