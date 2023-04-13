Vietnam’s Corona Resort getting Wyndham-brand hotel

Corona Resort and Casino, a gaming resort complex on the holiday island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam, is to host a fresh hotel brand replacing an existing Holidays Infinity accommodation facility.

Work to introduce the fresh brand – via a four-star, 921-room Wyndham Garden Grandworld Phu Quoc hotel facility (pictured), linked to United States-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc – is now under way. The fresh brand will come into effect within this month, according to information obtained by GGRAsia.

Separately, an announcement on the topic included prepared remarks from Wyndham Garden Grandworld’s general manager, Mark Antoine Denzler, saying the brand was “honoured” to expand its operations in Vietnam via Corona Resort.

Corona Resort currently directs guests to three other associated accommodation options: Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc, VinOasis Phu Quoc, and Vinholidays Fiesta Phu Quoc.

Corona Resort is the first gaming property in Vietnam permitted to allow economically-qualified locals to use the casino.

The complex is a component in a larger entertainment and leisure development by Vietnam-based conglomerate Vingroup. The overall development, Phu Quoc United Center, houses a number of non-gaming attractions. They include: the Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc; a golf course; an amusement park known as Vinwonders Phu Quoc; and a shopping and entertainment hub called Grand World.