Vietnam’s Hoiana says has several partners to bring biz

Hoiana Resort & Golf (pictured), a beachside complex with foreigner-only casino in Vietnam’s Quang Nam province, has told GGRAsia it “currently” has “several partners” to help it bring in customers.

A spokesperson said: “As with other integrated resorts, ITOs and travel agents play a critical role in business.” That was a reference to “international tour operators” (ITOs), a category of Vietnam-market collaborator.

The Hoiana Resort & Golf representative added: “Currently we are partnering with several partners and looking for more to expand various markets and utilise business potential.”

An entity called Let’s Win Group will host on Friday a “grand opening ceremony” for what it terms a “club” at Hoiana Resort & Golf. A publicity handout issued by Let’s Win Group about the opening, shows a room with casino gaming tables.

Let’s Win Group’s overall business portfolio since its establishment seven years ago has included “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, as per its press release.

GGRAsia asked Hoiana Resort & Golf for more details about its partners for bringing in clients.

The resort spokesperson stated: “International tour operators – ITOs – manage and take care of the patrons they bring in. However, all patrons being entertained at Hoiana will use the services provided directly by Hoiana, following Vietnam rules and compliance.”