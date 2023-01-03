Whittemore new Wynn Macau Ltd non-executive director

Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd has announced that Ellen Whittemore (pictured) has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company with effect from January 1, 2023.

Ms Whittemore took over the position from Matt Maddox, who stepped down on December 31 as a non-executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd and as director of certain of the group’s subsidiaries, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Mr Maddox served his last day as chief executive of Wynn Macau Ltd on January 31 last year. He was also until that day CEO of the parent company, U.S.-based casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd.

As previously announced, Mr Maddox was to remain on the Wynn Macau Ltd board until December 31, 2022 – as a non-executive director – to assist with matters linked with the fresh tender for new Macau gaming rights.

“The board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Maddox for his valuable contributions to the company during his tenure of office,” stated Wynn Macau Ltd in its filing.

The Wynn group runs the Wynn Macau gaming resort on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace, in the Cotai district.

Ms Whittemore has since July 2018 been executive vice president and general counsel of Wynn Resorts.

Ms Whittemore will serve as non-executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd for a period of “three years, subject to the relevant provisions of retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting”.

Under the terms of the appointment letter, Ms Whittemore is “entitled to a fixed fee of HKD100 [US$12] per annum, or such higher sum as the company may from time to time decide,” added the filing.