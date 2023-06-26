Winkler, Chung re-elected as Melco Int exec directors

Jun 26, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Evan Winkler (pictured), president and managing director of casino investor Melco International Development Ltd, has been re-elected as an executive director of the company, according to a Friday filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Clarence Chung Yuk Man was also re-elected as an executive director at Melco International’slatest annual general meeting, stated the document. Karuna Evelyne Shinsho was reinstalled at Friday’s meeting as an independent non-executive director.
Melco International is the parent company of U.S.-listed casino developer and operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. Mr Winkler joined Melco International in August 2016; he was also appointed in 2019 as president of Melco Resorts.
Melco International’s board currently consists of seven directors including three executive directors. The other executive director is Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, the firm’s chairman and chief executive. Mr Ho is also chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts.
Friday’s meeting also approved a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of Melco International, up to an amount not exceeding 10 percent of the total of its issued shares. The firm’s directors also got the nod to issue shares of the company.
Jun 19, 2023
May 30, 2023
Jun 26, 2023
Jun 26, 2023
Jun 26, 2023Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd is likely to have seen in June a month-on-month boost to its market share of premium mass gambling busines, helped by a series of concerts from Hong Kong singer...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
366,935
Total number of visitor arrivals to Macau in the four days to June 25, including the Dragon Boat public holiday