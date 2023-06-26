 

Winkler, Chung re-elected as Melco Int exec directors

Jun 26, 2023  

Evan Winkler (pictured), president and managing director of casino investor Melco International Development Ltd, has been re-elected as an executive director of the company, according to a Friday filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Clarence Chung Yuk Man was also re-elected as an executive director at Melco International’slatest annual general meeting, stated the document. Karuna Evelyne Shinsho was reinstalled at Friday’s meeting as an independent non-executive director.

Melco International is the parent company of U.S.-listed casino developer and operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. Mr Winkler joined Melco International in August 2016; he was also appointed in 2019 as president of Melco Resorts.

Melco International’s board currently consists of seven directors including three executive directors. The other executive director is Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, the firm’s chairman and chief executive. Mr Ho is also chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts.

Friday’s meeting also approved a general mandate to the directors to repurchase shares of Melco International, up to an amount not exceeding 10 percent of the total of its issued shares. The firm’s directors also got the nod to issue shares of the company.

