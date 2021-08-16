Work at height paused at a Galaxy Macau site after fatality

The Macau government has ordered suspension of work at heights of 2 metres (6.6 feet) or above, at a portion of construction site at the Galaxy Macau casino resort, after a worker died in a fall on Monday morning.

A Galaxy Entertainment Group representative said in an emailed statement sent to GGRAsia in the early evening of Monday: “Galaxy Entertainment Group has promptly and fully cooperated with government authorities to carry out rescue work and investigation, and ensured the related contractor will strictly abide with the guidelines issued by the Labour Affairs Bureau.”

The male worker, from mainland China, was reported to have fallen from scaffolding at the “Phase 3C” site (pictured), said the Fire Services Bureau and the Public Security Police, in information they respectively provided to GGRAsia.

The city’s Labour Affairs Bureau said in a Monday lunchtime statement that following the incident, it was ordering the pause on all work taking place 2 metres or more above ground level, on the relevant portion of the site, at the gaming complex run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

The bureau – responsible for monitoring workplace safety - said it would continue to investigate “in depth”, the cause of the incident, and assist with follow-up matters, including any compensation claim by the dead man’s family.

The 32-year-old non-resident worker is believed to have dropped from a height of five storeys – i.e., about 30 metres above ground.

The police were still looking into the circumstances, the Public Security Police told GGRAsia.

In its emailed statement, Galaxy Entertainment described the incident as an “accident”.

“We would like to express our sincere regrets, and extend our most heartfelt sympathies to the family members of the related worker,” said the company.

It added: “Galaxy Entertainment Group has and will continue to work with the related contractor to provide necessary assistance to the family members of the related worker and handle the related compensation matters.”

The company further noted: “Since the case is under police investigation, no further information can be provided at this stage.”

Galaxy Entertainment is currently developing Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the resort, but is yet to announce an opening date for Phase 3.

