Wynn Al Marjan building structure 55pct complete: promoter

Wynn Al Marjan Island, a casino resort project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being developed by global gaming operator Wynn Resorts Ltd, is on track for “topping off in December 2025”. The project is still on schedule for an opening in the first quarter of 2027, stated the company in a Thursday press release.

“Construction has proceeded as planned with 55 percent of the structural concrete now complete. The concrete structure is complete up to the 26th floor of the main resort tower, with walls extending to the 29th floor,” said Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts released new images of Wynn Al Marjan Island, being built in Ras Al Khaimah, part of the UAE in the Middle East.

“The construction team is completing one floor per week, working toward a topping off in December 2025. In the last 100 days, the resort tower grew by 44 metres [144 feet],” disclosed the casino firm.

Wynn Design and Development is overseeing the project’s design and development.

In an October update, Wynn Resorts said it would have an exclusive, renewable 15-year casino licence for Ras Al Khaimah, and the property could generate a minimum of US$1.33 billion annually in gross gaming revenue (GGR).

The local gaming licence for the Wynn Al Marjan Island complex was confirmed in an October statement from the casino firm.

The inflation-adjusted cost of the project, including land, capitalised interest and fees, was put at US$5.1 billion, in which Wynn Resorts is a 40-percent equity investor. Wynn Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd.

Wynn Resorts’ local partners for Wynn Al Marjan Island are Marjan LLC, and RAK Hospitality Holding LLC.

Aside from being an equity investor, Wynn Resorts will also receive management and licence fees similar to typical luxury hotel agreements, according to previous commentary from the company’s management.

According to Wynn Resorts, the Ras Al Khaimah scheme’s gaming space would be 225,000 square feet (20,903 sq. metres), which would be 4 percent of gross floor area.

The regulatory framework – including tax rates – for Wynn Al Marjan Island “compares favourably with some of the largest IR [integrated resort] markets in the world,” said JP Morgan Securities LLC in an October note.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will have 1,542 hotel rooms, including 297 suites, six townhouses and 22 villas; 16 restaurants; six bars and lounges; 15,000 sq. metres of retail space; and 7,500 sq. metres of capacity for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activities, as well as a theatre.

“To-date, the tower structure has been completed for 1,121 guest rooms, or 73 percent of the total,” said Wynn Resorts in Thursday’s announcement.

It added: “Fit out is under way in approximately 820 rooms – including walls, floors, and ceilings, as well as all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services. The elevator and escalator installation also began this month.”

In September, Wynn Resorts announced new executive appointments to Wynn Al Marjan Island, including Tom Roelens, as chief operating officer; and David Patent as executive vice president of casino operations. In August, Max Tappeiner was named president of Wynn Al Marjan Island.