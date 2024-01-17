Wynn Macau Ltd flags salary increase effective from March 1

Wynn Macau Ltd became on Wednesday the fifth of Macau’s six casino operators to announce publicly a salary increase for eligible employees.

The company said it would raise salaries by between 2.5 percent and 6 percent, with effect from March 1, “for all eligible employees – excluding senior management – of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace”. It said the salary increase would cover 99.8 percent of the company’s 11,390 workforce.

Wynn Macau Ltd runs the Wynn Macau casino resort (pictured) on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace on Cotai.

Wynn Macau Ltd staff on a monthly salary of MOP16,000 (US$1,986) or below, “will receive a salary increase of MOP600, equivalent to an increase of 3.8 percent to 6 percent,” stated the firm.

Employees with a monthly salary above MOP16,000 “will receive an average of a 2.5-percent salary increase,” it added.

Separately Wynn Macau Ltd announced earlier this month – in common with the other five operators – a “discretionary bonus” equivalent to one month of salary. The bonus will be paid on January 31, “to all eligible full-time Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace team members”.